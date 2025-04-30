Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 4/29 In Orlando, FL.

The following are complete WWE LFG spoilers from the taping held prior to the live episode of WWE NXT on April 29 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Thanks to Billy K. and PWInsider for the spoilers.

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.



* Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley were out to watch this match from the crow’s nest.



* Shiloh Hill defeated Elijah Holyfield.



* Dark Match: Harlem Lewis defeated Keanu Carver.



* Undertaker and Bubba Ray were still in the crow’s nest to watch the match.



* Chris Island cut a promo that was interrupted by Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. Both attacked Chris. Je’Von Evans’s music hit and he came out taking out both Tyson and Tyriek. The crowd chanted happy birthday at Je’Von who turned 21 today and he hyped up the crowd before the show began.

WWE LFG airs Sunday nights on A&E.