Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 4/7/2026

WWE taped an episode of the upcoming season of LFG on Tuesday night during NXT, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, before the show.

Full spoilers are provided below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Nikkita Lyons def. Masyn Holiday.

– Harlem Lewis def. Braxton Cole.

– Kali Armstrong and Tate Wilder def. Myka Lockwood and Tristan Angels.

WWE and A&E announced last month that the third season of WWE LFG will premiere on April 26th at 10 PM ET/PT. The first season aired from mid-February to May of last year, while the second season ran from June 22 to October 5, both on A&E. Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele were the winners of the first season, and Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye claimed victory in the second season.

Taping for the upcoming season of WWE LFG began in December, and it will feature Natalya as a coach, with Kevin Owens also expected to take on a coaching role. There have been no reports yet regarding which coaches will return from the first two seasons, but updates will be provided as they become available.