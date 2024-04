Ahead of this week’s WWE RAW, a match was taped inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed on X.

Ricochet defeated JD McDonagh to win the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Tournament.

Following the WWE Speed taping, two bouts were filmed for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

* Otis pinned Ludvig Kaiser

* Natalya defeated Xia Li by using the Sharpshooter