Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results for 1/5/2023

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the Monday Night Raw live broadcast on January 2, 2023.

The following matches took place prior to the 1/2 Raw taping at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. for this week’s Main Event show, which premieres on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Hulu.

WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/5/2023)

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Rip Fowler* Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke

Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock.

