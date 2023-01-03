WWE RAW Results – January 2, 2023

Location: Nashville Tennessee

Venue: Bridgestone Arena



Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodline are decimating ringside. Solo Sikoa attacks a security guard. They flip over the announce desk before Kevin Owens’ music hits and makes his way to the ring. Sami Zayn tells Owens not to open his mouth because The Bloodline are not in a good mood. He announces they are taking over Raw because of him beating them on Smackdown this past Friday.

Owens says that all he really wants to do is come punch him in the face instead of saying what he had to. Adam Pearce cuts him off and tells The Bloodline they’ve gotten away with this kind of thing for far too long. He then tells security to escort The Bloodline from the ring and they oblige but Sikoa takes them all out.

Owens gets in the ring and The Bloodline attacks him as Pearce calls for the locker room to come out and take them out. The Bloodline tries to escape but Pearce doesn’t let them and tells them they will all be in a match tonight.

We head backstage to Byron Saxton is with the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir. Saxton asks them about the state of her relationship with Bliss & BelAir tells her there’s no turning back. She says Bliss won’t be able to pry the Raw Women’s Title from her hands.

We are back from the break, we head backstage to the locker room yelling at Pearce about The Bloodline. Elias,Kevin Owens & Street Profits all volunteer to be in matches with the 4 men and he tells Elias he can go 1 on 1 with Sikoa in a Music City Street Fight while Owens & Street Profits can take on Sami Zayn & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Raw Women’s Title Match

Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Match begins with Bianca BelAir clocks Alexa Bliss. Bliss tries to fire off right hands but BelAir catches her and delivers an uppercut. She follows it up with a headbutt then Bliss delivers a dropkick that sends BelAir to the outside then looks for a baseball slide. BelAir catches her and whips her into the barricade that sends us to a break.

After the break Bliss fires off several forearms. BelAir fires back with a right hand but Bliss manages to deliver an arm drag. Belair hits a dropkick then charges at her and looks for a shoulder to her midsection. Bliss moves out of the way and sends her into the ring post then delivers a series of stomps and steps on her back.

She sends her head into the mat but Belair gets her up for a vertical suplex. Bliss escapes and trips her then sends her into the top turnbuckle face first and delivers some offensive moves. BelAir manages to deliver a delayed vertical suplex then fires off several open palmed strikes.

She whips Bliss into the corner face first then hits a trio of bodyslams. She hits a standing moonsault then goes for a pin but Bliss kicks out. Bliss sends BelAir to the outside then delivers a cannonball off the apron that takes us to a another break.

After a another commercial break Bliss delivers a dropkick. She whips her to the mat then delivers the double knees. She looks for a cannonball but BelAir moves out of the way and gets her up for the KOD. Bliss escapes before BelAir delivers a backbreaker. She fires off several right hands but Bliss pulls her to the outside.

A man in an Uncle Howdy mask appears behind Bliss from the crowd and she stares at him before snapping back into it and tossing BelAir in the ring. A 2nd man in the same mask catches her eye as she ascends to the top. The Titan Tron then glitches as Bliss grabs her head and starts shaking it. She then jumps the referee and fires off right hands for the DQ.

Winner By DQ & Raw Women’s Champion: Bianca BelAir (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

After the match She then sets her sights on BelAir and does the same then sends her into the ring post and the ring steps. She delivers a DDT to Belair on the ring steps then stands above BelAir. She looks to head to the back, but changes her mind and delivers a 2nd DDT to BelAir on the ring steps. She walks away as a stretcher meets BelAir at ringside.

Back from the break, we then head to a video hyping up the United States Title match match later tonight.

We then go backstage to Cathy Kelley is with the United States Champion Austin Theory and she asks Theory how confident he is going into his match tonight and he says he’s not worried at all. He says Seth Rollins is the past while he is the now and says his forever reign is just beginning.

Back at ringside Elias is in the ring with his guitar. He introduces himself and begins playing his song but Solo Sikoa’s music cuts him off.

Music City Street Fight

Elias vs. Solo Sikoa

Match begins with a lock up then Elias looks for a shoulder tackle but Solo Sikoa blocks it. He delivers a shoulder to his midsection followed by an open palm strike to his face. Elias sends Sikoa to the outside, then looks for a dropkick through the middle rope. Sikoa moves out of the way and delivers an open palm strike, then sends him face first into the apron. He grabs a cowbell but Elias grabs it from him and hits him in the back with it. He sends him into the ring post, then grabs an acoustic guitar. He looks to hit Sikoa but Sikoa moves out of the way and Elias hits the ring post. Elias then sends Sikoa into the ring post then sends him into the timekeeper’s area after hitting him with a cymbal that sends us to a break.

After the break

Winner:

Still to come:

6 Man Tag Team Match

The Bloodline vs. Street Profits & Kevin Owens

Winners:

Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable

Winner:

United States Title Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Winner & United States Champion:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.