The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Louisville, Kentucky, to air on this week’s episode:

– A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) defeated LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).

– Karrion Kross defeated New Catch Republic’s “Big Strong Boi” Tyler Bate.

WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu. It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.