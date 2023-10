This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

On Tuesday night, WWE taped matches inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete results from the taping.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS

* Ivy Nile def. Kiyah Saint



* Axiom def. Riley Osborne



* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe def. Boa and Dante Chen



* Nathan Frazer def. Tavion Heights