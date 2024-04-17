Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 4/19/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the April 19 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Riley Osborne defeated Kale Dixon with a Shooting Star Press.

– Karmen Petrovic defeated Wren Sinclair with a grounded spinning roundhouse kick.

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) defeated Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux with the Collision Course.

– OTM’s Jaida Parker defeated Carlee Bright with a running hip attack.