Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the April 28 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:

* The Dyad defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* Ivy Nile defeated Lola Vice

* Tyler Bate defeated Luca Crusifino

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.