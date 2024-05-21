Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For Tonight (21/5/2024)

WWE will air a taped episode of NXT tonight on the USA Network because some of the producers need to be in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The show was taped one week ago in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the spoilers:

NXT Champion Trick Williams cut a promo, but he was interrupted by Meta Four, which led to Gallus attacking Williams. Je’Von Evans attempted to make the save, but he failed.

Dante Chen defeated Lexis King, who was with Robert Stone.

Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley qualified for the NXT North American Women’s Title ladder match at NXT Battleground as they defeated Brinley Reece and Thea Hail.

Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee vs. Oba Femi was made official for NXT Battleground.

The NXT Tag Team Championship match saw Nathan Frazer and Axiom go over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino. The OC and No Quarter Catch Crew got involved in the bout.

In the main event, Karmen Petrovic and Natalya joined forces to defeat Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice. Vice betrayed Baszler, only for Baszler to retaliate by choking out Vice, and the incident led to Ava coming out to make their match official for NXT Battleground. Baszler declared that their bout would be an NXT Underground match.