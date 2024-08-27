Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For Tonight (8/27/2024)

WWE is giving the NXT talent and crew the week off, so the company taped an episode of NXT following last week’s performance in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results of the tapings, courtesy of PW Insider:

– Joe Hendry had a live concert.

– Trick Williams was made the special guest referee for Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page at NXT No Mercy.

– Kelani Jordan asked Wendy Choo to send out one of her demons. TNA’s Rosemary came out. Kelani Jordan def. Rosemary. Post-match, Wendy Choo choked Jordan out.

– Brooks Jensen def. Malik Blade

– Karmen Petrovic def. Izzy Dame

– Joe Coffey def. Je’Von Evans

– Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

– Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee agreed to a match at NXT No Mercy.

– The Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair)