Spoilers: WWE Raw Match & Segment Listing For Tonight

WWE returns to the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:
– CM Punk in-ring promo
– Tag Team Titles: Judgment Day vs. DIY
– Judgment Day promo
– Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
– Cody Rhodes promo
– Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
– IC Title: Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston
– Kabuki Warriors vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya
– Bayley promo
– Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
