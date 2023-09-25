Spoilers: WWE’s Current Plans For Tonight’s Episode Of RAW (9/25/2023)

WWE insider Broozer Rasslin aka Better Wrestling Experience #BWE, who has leaked WWE television plans in recent months, wrote about tonight’s RAW episode.

Here is the rundown of the segments:

* Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title to be set up

* Tegan Nox story kicks off

* Bronson Reed continues to build momentum

* Tommaso Ciampa “keeps momentum towards a hopeful return for Johnny [Gargano] soon”

* “Everyone excited” for Dragon Lee’s match against Dominik Mysterio and a “huge performance” is expected

* A “strong show off” with Zoey Stark and Nia Jax

* Miz “boils up” Drew McIntyre for Cody Rhodes

The insider also noted the following:

“This was a quick rundown to what should be expected tonight. Things might change depending on late decisions. Not Vinny [Vince McMahon] for the millionth time. Enjoy your day. Will update if anything changes.”