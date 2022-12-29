Sports Illustrated’s Top Ten Professional Wrestlers for 2022 Revealed

Sports Illustrated has released a list of its top ten professional wrestlers for 2022. Seth Rollins ranked first on the list and he posted on Instagram, “Thanks for the love. It is an honor to be included on this list.”
Here is the complete list:
1. Seth Rollins
2. Jon Moxley
3. Bianca Belair
4. Roman Reigns
5. Will Ospreay
6. Jamie Hayter
7. El Hijo Del Vikingo
8. Dax Harwood
9. Cash Wheeler
10. Masha Slamovich
He is a visionary
He is a revolutionary
He is @WWERollins, and he's SI's No. 1 wrestler of 2022: https://t.co/KVo1vMbLn3 pic.twitter.com/KbORPq1INI
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 28, 2022