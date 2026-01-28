Steph De Lander Cleared For In-Ring Return

Steph De Lander has announced that she is physically ready to return to in-ring competition following a lengthy recovery from major neck surgery—but is still seeking the medical guidance needed to do so safely.

The TNA Wrestling star shared the update on social media Wednesday, revealing that while her surgeon has officially cleared her to wrestle, she has yet to receive the specialized medical direction required to resume full competition.

De Lander underwent neck fusion surgery on her C5 and C6 vertebrae in October 2024 and has been sidelined ever since. Her last in-ring appearance came during TNA television tapings in Florida in August of last year. In a public plea posted to X, De Lander reached out directly to several major wrestling organizations in hopes of finding the appropriate medical support.

“My neck is 100% healed and I have been cleared by my surgeon to return to the ring. I need guidance from a medical professional to ensure safety so I can get back to doing what I love. I have asked so many times. Can anyone help me @ThisIsTNA @WWE @AEW ???”

Despite her inability to compete, De Lander has remained a regular presence on TNA programming. She and her husband, Mance Warner, signed multi-year contracts with the promotion last October, reinforcing her long-term commitment to the company.

Most recently, De Lander accompanied Warner to the ring during the Feast or Fired match on last week’s episode of TNA Impact, continuing to stay connected to storylines while awaiting clearance to fully return.

As De Lander looks to resume her wrestling career, her message highlights the challenges performers can face even after being medically cleared—particularly following serious neck injuries—and underscores her determination to return the right way, with safety as the top priority.