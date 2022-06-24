Stephanie Addresses Vince McMahon Investigation During WWE HQ Meeting

At a “all hands on deck” corporate meeting conducted on Thursday at WWE HQ, Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon reportedly discussed the ongoing Board of Directors inquiry into alleged misbehaviour by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

According to PWInsider, Stephanie addressed the inquiry directly, emphasizing that everyone was aware of it and that her father had “stepped back” from his corporate responsibilities. She continued by saying that she loves WWE and her father and will do everything in her power to support the company going forward.

Since this past week, Stephanie has actively engaged in meetings that Vince would often attend. While the Board is conducting its investigation, Vince has voluntarily stepped down from his Chairman & CEO responsibilities while continuing to fulfil his creative obligations.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Stephanie’s interim role “was said to be based on the decision of a Special committee, which would be the eight members of the Board of Directors that were not Nick Khan, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon or Paul Levesque.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Board of Directors has been looking into Vince regarding a “hidden $3 million settlement” he paid to a former WWE paralegal employed in 2019. This information was made public on Wednesday, June 15. The involvement of Laurinaitis is also under investigation, and the Board is also looking into other incidents involving former female employees. Then, on Friday, June 17, it was revealed that Stephanie had come back from her leave of absence to serve as the interim CEO and chairwoman after Vince willingly stood down from his chairman and CEO business obligations while continuing to carry out his creative tasks. Then, on Monday, June 20, it was made public that Bruce Prichard, Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, is also serving as Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, standing in for Laurinaitis throughout the investigation.

