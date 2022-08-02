Stephanie McMahon Claims WWE SummerSlam 2022 Was Most-Watched In 35-Year History Of Annual PPV Tradition

You always remember your first!

Stephanie McMahon has her first pay-per-view event as the co-CEO of WWE under her belt following the WWE SummerSlam 2022 special event from this past Saturday night.

If the e-mail she sent out along with an infographic after the event is any indication — it was quite the success.

The Co-CEO touted the event as the most-watched WWE SummerSlam show in company-history, while also pointing out that WWE’s TikTok and YouTube milestone successes.

Featured below is the email and the infographic that Stephanie McMahon sent out following this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view.

This past weekend SummerSlam emanated live on Peacock from Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in front of a crowd of 48,449 and became the most-watched SummerSlam in company history.

During the week we surpassed 90M subscribers and 70B lifetime video views on YouTube, and 18M followers on TikTok. We were also proud to be the first brand that Epic Games rolled out across three games simultaneously: Fall Guys, Rocket League and Fortnite, timed to coincide with our Premium Live Event.

Without all of the WWE Superstars who poured their hearts out inside the ring, our incredible crews and teams behind the scenes, the WWE Universe, and our incredible partners and friends, none of the successes of this past weekend would have been possible.

A special thank you to the Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Xfinity, Samaritan, Wildhorse Saloon, Pure Life, Cricket Wireless, Nutrabolt, DraftKings, Constellation Brands, Papa Johns, and the entire Nashville LOC.

Please see below for more details.

-Steph