Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About Writing WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon appeared on an episode of her podcast, “What’s Your Story?” In this episode, she was interviewed by her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is also the Chief Content Officer of WWE. They discussed various topics, including the challenges she faced while writing her Hall of Fame speech.

McMahon said, “Yes. You described it exactly. I mean, that’s exactly how you feel. It’s like, life moves so fast and especially in our business, because so many things happen in any given day. It’s hard to like remember everything. So when you do go through — I went through several iterations of my draft [for her speech]. And I found that I wrote it in pieces.”

On her life in WWE:

“It’s so much more than just like my career, right? Because it’s everything from growing up, modeling in the magazine or answering phones, or whatever it was. And then getting to this place. And at some point in time being the chairwoman and co-CEO, and also having this incredible career in the ring — like as a performer, not [a wrestler] — In the business that I love so much. Like it’s hard to put into words.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)