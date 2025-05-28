Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster Call-Ups

WWE’s women’s division is set for a major shakeup as top NXT stars Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace are reportedly on the verge of joining the main roster.

Following the shocking NXT Women’s Championship title change on last night’s NXT, where Vaquer lost her title to Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence, PW Nexus’ Cory Hays reported that both Vaquer and Grace are “expected to be called up to WWE’s main roster.”

Vaquer, who recently challenged IYO SKY on Raw, is expected to officially join the red brand. Grace, fresh off her NXT Battleground title match against Vaquer, is reportedly headed to SmackDown.

It’s unclear if the moves will occur as part of the anticipated 2025 WWE Draft or if they’ll be signed directly by Raw and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, similar to Roxanne Perez and Giulia’s recent call-ups.

Both stars have made huge impressions in recent months—Vaquer through cross-brand appearances and Grace via standout Royal Rumble performances—making their arrivals on the main roster highly anticipated.