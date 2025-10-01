Stephanie Vaquer Marks Championship Milestone With New Tattoo

Newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is celebrating her historic title win in a permanent way. Following her first appearance as champion on the October 1, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw, Vaquer revealed a new tattoo on the back of her neck, commemorating her milestone victory.

Vaquer captured the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, defeating Iyo Sky in a critically acclaimed match. The title had been relinquished by Naomi in August due to pregnancy, setting the stage for Vaquer’s breakthrough moment. She sealed the win by countering Sky’s Over the Moonsault and connecting with a spiral moonsault of her own to score the pinfall. The triumph was a defining achievement for the Chilean-born star, who arrived in WWE with a decorated résumé from Mexico and Japan.

In a recent interview on WWE’s Spanish-language YouTube channel, Vaquer revealed that her big moment almost didn’t happen. She had been battling an illness for two weeks leading up to Wrestlepalooza and was initially advised by WWE medical staff not to travel to Raw ahead of the event. Missing that show would have meant being pulled from the pay-per-view entirely. Determined to compete, Vaquer sought a second opinion and was cleared by a doctor on the morning of Raw, allowing her to make a last-minute trip and secure her spot on the card just hours before the event.

Vaquer’s first night as champion came on the September 22 episode of Raw, where it was announced that she will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a champion vs. champion showdown at Crown Jewel 2025. The match will determine the Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, marking another major milestone in Vaquer’s rapidly rising WWE career.