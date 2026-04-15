Stephanie Vaquer Responds To “Best In The World” Praise

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera,” Stephanie Vaquer, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed various topics, including her recognition as WWE’s 2025 breakout star of the year.

Vaquer said, “It’s great because many, many different things happened at that time. I never believed that can happen. So in that moment they say, and I didn’t know in that moment. Wait what? People say that? And they say yes, and I’m so excited, because when I came to WWE, I worked really hard. I still work really hard every day. So that kind of thing made me feel like, okay, people can see how hard I work here.”

On people calling her the best wrestler on the planet right now:

“I don’t want to believe that. Because I tell you this, if I think I’m the best, I’m still learning, and I don’t want that. Humble, I think that’s important always. Yeah, I feel like I always try to be better than before, just me, against me or with me. But, yeah, I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to think about that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)