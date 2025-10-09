Stephanie Vaquer Talks About Her Relationship With WWE Executives

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer discussed various topics with ESPN, including her relationship with the company’s executives.

Vaquer said, “My relationship with Stephanie [McMahon], with all of them, has been incredible. I’ve had their support, which has pushed me to work even harder. They’re always attentive, not only with me but with everyone — how we feel, how we’re doing, our work environment, our way of working.”

On taking a photo with Triple H after winning the title:

“It was very emotional to reach gorilla after the match and have everyone applaud and congratulate me, not just the producers and coaches, but the people I work with every day. Someone as important as Triple H, who for me is not only my boss but someone I’ve admired for a long time, not only as a wrestler but also as a businessman now in charge of the WWE family.”