Steve Austin Hints At WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

Steve Austin recently made an interesting observation about his current residence and the site of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Austin returned from retirement at WWE WrestleMania 38 for a match against Kevin Owens, his first since WrestleMania 19 against The Rock in 2003. Last year, WWE wanted him to wrestle at WrestleMania 39, but he declined due to filming commitments for his A&E show.

WWE also wanted him to compete in the WrestleMania 40—night 2 main event match, which pitted Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Austin declined because he dislikes leaving the house these days, so WWE replaced him with The Undertaker.

WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. While speaking with Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic, Austin was asked about competing in off-road buggy races in Nevada.

He said, “I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state. But…Wrestlemania next year is in Vegas. That’s in Nevada.”

It is unknown whether Austin will return to the ring or WWE television, but a dream match between him and CM Punk could pique his interest in returning for another match, which he has stated he is willing to do if the right stars align.