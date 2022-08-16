Steve Austin Offers Strong Praise For Roman Reigns’ Recent Work

The legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin recently sat-down with Sportskeeda for an in-depth conversation about the current undisputed Universal WWE champion Roman Reigns, and the work the Tribal Chief has been doing in the company for the last few years. The Rattlesnake admits to being a big fan of Reigns, and that WWE has finally booked him correctly after a rocky beginning. Highlights from the interview are below.

Acknowledges that Roman Reigns is doing incredible work:

“Hey, I’ll acknowledge it. He’s doing some amazing work. It took a while for him to put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and they didn’t book him in the greatest fashion at certain points of his career. When he walked through the door, he was one of those guys that had that look and had that it factor. Like, ‘If we can do the right thing with this guy, he’s gonna get over.”

Says WWE finally started booking him correctly after a number of false starts:

“They finally started doing the right thing. He got to a mindset of where he’s at right now and he’s just crushing it, and I couldn’t be prouder of the guy.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)