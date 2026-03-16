Steve Austin Predicts AJ Styles Will Return To The Ring

Steve Austin believes AJ Styles may not be finished with in-ring competition despite recently retiring.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Austin praised Styles’ legendary career and predicted the future WWE Hall of Famer will eventually feel the urge to wrestle again.

“He’ll have one more, he’ll get the itch,” Austin said. “He’s still young.”

Austin elaborated on how performers often reach a unique stage in their careers where their experience becomes just as valuable as their physical abilities.

“I’m glad to hear you say that at 48, whatever he is years old, that AJ Styles is young, because he is,” Austin said. “In a sense, he’s post-prime and he’s gonna get older, but God dang, so many people don’t understand that you really don’t hit your peak years until, and like I said, he’s post-prime, but what a monster career he’s had. One of the best workers ever that I’ve seen, and I just love the guy.”

Austin also reflected on his own retirement, which came at age 38, explaining that the mental side of wrestling often peaks later in a performer’s career.

“Not to go back on my retirement but I retired at 38,” Austin said. “That’s when you really put it all together, mentally and physically. You are post-prime but your mind — that’s when your mind is at its best because you’ve done so much and you’ve soaked in so much and you can apply it all.”

Although he noted that he does not know Styles particularly well on a personal level, Austin emphasized his respect for what Styles has accomplished in the industry.

“I don’t know him real well personally,” Austin said. “We speak every now and then. But he’s had a phenomenal run. I’m glad he’s going into the Hall of Fame.”

Styles wrestled his final match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2026, where he lost to GUNTHER under a stipulation that ended his in-ring career upon defeat. WWE later held a retirement celebration segment for Styles on television and announced that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Despite stepping away from active competition, Styles is expected to remain with WWE in a behind-the-scenes role focused on talent development.

He is also expected to be honored during WrestleMania weekend when WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.