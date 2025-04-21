Steve Austin Recommends Changes For WWE Hall Of Fame After Long Night

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin attended a WWE World panel, which was filmed by Ten Count Media. During the discussion, he covered various topics, including the upcoming 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He mentioned that the company might consider shortening the ceremony and airing it a bit earlier next time.

Austin said, “I learned that the Hall of Fame ought to be a little bit shorter than what it was, and it might start about three or four hours sooner. I got to bed about 3:15, call it 3:16. I live in Nevada, I’m a hermit. I don’t hang out with a whole lot of people, so once I hang out with a lot of people, I have to decompress and do my own thing. I drank a beer and had a little bit of a bottle of wine left. I chilled out and finally went to sleep. When that alarm clock went off, I was red-eyed and drunk. I said, ‘Man what the F.’”

