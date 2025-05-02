Steve Austin Reveals He’s Considering Reviving His Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed various topics, including his consideration of reviving his podcast, “The Steve Austin Show,” which concluded in 2020.

Austin said, I guess I got lucky because I looked at a lot of people when I first started doing the podcast and interviewing people and when you first start talking to people, even though you’ve been talking your whole life, interviewing is something different. It’s a learned skilled. I guess I grabbed onto it okay. I wouldn’t say I’m the best by any stretch. I’ve been thinking a little bit about starting back in the podcast business. I think my podcast aired five years ago. I’ve been thinking about getting back in the game. Maybe something more about my life than interviewing people. I’m trying to make a decision on that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)