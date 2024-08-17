Steve Austin Says He Still Thinks About Wrestling Every Now And Then

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on Unlikely to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how he still thinks about the business every now and then.

Austin said, “That wrestling game, that’s a young man’s game. I did what I could, had some injuries, and I hung it up. I did that thing with Kevin Owens a while back and it’s been two years since then. I’m very into reality.”

“I think about it every now and then, but to go out and try to do it and be who I was, when you were an absolute machine, I consider myself a professional athlete because that’s what I was. I was a pro wrestler, but I was a professional athlete that worked at the highest level. That’s a rough ass job and a young man’s job.”

You can check out Austin’s comments in the video below.

