Steve Austin Scores Big Win In Off-Road Racing Event

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin continues to find success outside the squared circle, recently earning an impressive victory in off-road racing competition.

Austin competed in the Prospector 250, a grueling 250-mile race held in Yerington, Nevada, and organized by Vorra Off-Road Racing. He finished first in his class and secured an eighth-place overall finish in a field of 45 vehicles.

Kawasaki took to social media to congratulate Austin following the event, where his team completed the race in five hours and 45 minutes. In the Stock Mod Pro category, Austin outpaced the only other competitor in his class, who finished with a time of six hours and 10 minutes.

Austin later reflected on the accomplishment in a video posted to Instagram, highlighting both the class victory and his overall performance.

“We just got finished running the race, a 250-mile race called the Prospector 250 in Yerington, Nevada,” Austin said. “We came in first in our class and eighth overall out of 45 cars. My class was only two cars deep, so I came in first. But the biggest takeaway from that was eighth overall out of 45 cars. And we will have more cars in my class at the next race.”

Off-road racing has become a major focus for Austin in recent years. His preparation for the Prospector 250 was intensive, even preventing him from appearing on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw. The vehicle he drove for the race reportedly took between six and seven months to build.

Austin’s team competes under the banner of Broken Skull Racing — a clear nod to his iconic Broken Skull Ranch brand — and fittingly carries the number 316.

Looking ahead, Austin is scheduled to appear at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend this April, fueling speculation that he could make some form of appearance during the festivities.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Austin recently noted that he no longer feels the urge to return to full-time competition, though he remains open to making special appearances. His last in-ring match came at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he came out of retirement to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.