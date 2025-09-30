Steve Maclin Addresses Potential Exclusion From NXT InVasion Survivor Series Match

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin discussed various topics with the Sports Jedi Network, including next week’s special episode of NXT InVasion.

This episode will feature representatives from each company competing in a Survivor Series-style elimination matchup.

Maclin also shared his thoughts on what it would mean for him if he is not selected to represent TNA.

Maclin said, “So just to be there and back in the Performance Center where all those failed athletes tend to train now, felt really good to be back there and see a lot of familiar faces. And if I am involved with the Invasion angle, so be it.”

He continued, “If I’m not picked, it’s okay. It’s not going to hurt my feelings. If I’m not, I get it. Santino has his favorites. TNA has their favorites at times.”

Maclin added, “For me, I stick to what my goal is, and that’s getting back my TNA International Championship, and that’s Bound For Glory.”

