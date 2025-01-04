Stevie Richards Believes The DDT, Spear And Superkick Should Be Made Special Again

Former WWE star and pro wrestling veteran Stevie Richards shared a video on his official YouTube channel in which he discussed various topics, including how the DDT, the spear, and the superkick should be elevated as finishers and made special again.

Richards said, “The DDT, the spear, and the superkick are the three that really need to be paired down and made special again.”

On how the moves can be brought back:

“Much like the superkick, the way you can bring [the DDT] back as a finish, number one to have Jake train somebody to do it as a finish. That’s how you get the rub. That’s how he passes the torch, but Jake, I’m sure is like it has to be somebody that can match my psychology move set.”

You can check out Richards’ comments in the video below.