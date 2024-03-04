Sting Dismisses Two Potential AEW Positions Following Retirement Match

Sting’s career came to an end when he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in Tornado Tag Team Match, which served as Sting’s retirement match, at Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sting used the scorpion death lock on Matt Jackson. Following the show, at the media scrum, the legendary wrestler spoke about his future with AEW.

“Tony [Khan] has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion. We haven’t really worked anything out there yet, but I’m sure we’ll have some kind of conversation and I’m saying maybe, we’ll see what happens. I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that or an agent. I don’t want to do any of that kind of stuff. I’m not sure what I can offer.”

Sting also recalled Tony Khan promising him that he would be treated better than he had been in the past and that he would be put in charge of great people at AEW. He said the brand was a good fit for him when he joined, reminding him of WCW.

Khan referred to Sting’s retirement in AEW as the greatest moment of his life and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Khan stated that the door is always open to him, and they want him here. Sting added that he’s open to discussing his future plans.

You can watch the media scrum below: