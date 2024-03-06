Sting Reflects On His Time As A Member Of The AEW Roster

“The Icon” Sting, who competed in his retirement match at this past weekend’s AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Event, recently spoke with ESPN on a number of topics including his time as a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Sting said, “I signed a multi-year deal originally just thinking, we’ll see what happens and see how it is and what the atmosphere is like, and every step of the way, the guys just had so much love and respect and a willingness to want to play, and I am just blown away and just grateful for that, because otherwise, none of this would’ve happened, I mean it’s just impossible.”

“All three of my kids are texting me constantly, all the things that they’re writing to me about what I’m doing and how cool they think it is, and it’s almost like strengthening our relationship even more. This whole thing, it’s very cool, so I love having them involved, it’s just been a great experience and what a way to end it you know.”