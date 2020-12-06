Stipulation Revealed For Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE.com has revealed that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title against AJ Styles in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the WWE TLC PPV on December 20th. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will also be a TLC match. Here is the current confirmed card for the event:

WWE Universal Title TLC Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title TLC Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR