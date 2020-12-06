Stipulation Revealed For Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

WWE.com has revealed that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title against AJ Styles in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the WWE TLC PPV on December 20th. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will also be a TLC match. Here is the current confirmed card for the event:

WWE Universal Title TLC Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title TLC Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event.