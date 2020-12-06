Stipulation Revealed For Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

WWE.com has revealed that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title against AJ Styles in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the WWE TLC PPV on December 20th. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens will also be a TLC match. Here is the current confirmed card for the event:
WWE Universal Title TLC Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Title TLC Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Titles
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Asuka and Lana
The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for results coverage of the event.