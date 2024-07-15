Strange Events With Pat McAfee And The Wyatt Sicks Continue

While talking to Jeff Passan about the MLB Home Run Derby on today’s Pat McAfee Show, the lights in the studio went out (again). As seen below, McAfee noticed a box laying in front of his studio setup. The box contained a VHS tape from previous weeks’ WWE Raw episodes.

The contents of the tape are unknown, but it is clear that something involving McAfee and the Wyatt Sicks will be shown on WWE TV in the near future.

The tape may or may not be related to the teased interview with Erick Rowan for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

Check out the Pat McAfee Show segment below, where the lights go out and the VHS tape appears.