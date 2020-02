WWE announced that Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will compete in a street fight at NXT Takeover: Portland on February 16th. Here is the updated card for the PPV.

NXT Title

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Title

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Finn Bálor vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Tag Team Titles

The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

