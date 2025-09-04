Street Fighter Movie Release Date Set For October 2026

Paramount Pictures issued the following press release:

LEGENDARY & CAPCOM’S STREET FIGHTER MOVIE SET FOR RELEASE ON OCTOBER 16, 2026 WITH PARAMOUNT PICTURES

ROUND ONE….FIGHT!!….Legendary Pictures and Capcom’s live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise Street Fighter, which is filmed for IMAX®, will punch into theaters on October 16, 2026. This will be the first film to be released through Legendary’s new global distribution deal with Paramount Pictures. The official press release is available at Paramount’s press site HERE.

Currently in production, the Street Fighter movie will honor the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s classic while leveling up for a new generation of fans.

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter stars:

Noah Centineo as “Ken Masters”|

Andrew Koji as “Ryu”

Callina Liang as “Chun-Li”

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as “Akuma”

David Dastmalchian as “M. Bison”

Cody Rhodes as “Guile”

Andrew Schulz as “Dan Hibiki”

Eric André as “Don Sauvage”

Vidyut Jammwal as “Dhalsim”

With Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as “Balrog”

And Jason Momoa as “Blanka”

Also Starring:

Orville Peck as “Vega”

Olivier Richters as “Zangief”

Hirooki Goto as “E. Honda”

Rayna Vallandingham as “Juli”

Alexander Volkanovski as “Joe”

Kyle Mooney as “Marvin”

Mel Jarnson as “Cammy”

