Summer Rae Reveals How She Really Broke Natalya’s Nose Back In 2014

Summer Rae did break Natalya’s nose.

But it wasn’t from a b*tch-slap on an episode of “Total Divas.”

The women’s wrestling star recalled breaking the women’s wrestling legends nose during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how people thought she broke Natalya’s nose from the slap she gave her on Total Divas: “The funny thing is, Nattie just had surgery on her nose. For years on Total Divas, she would always say, ‘Summer hurt my nose with the slap.’ I actually saw her last week and got in the ring with her and TJ. I was sitting with her after and she goes, ‘I got the surgery, from you.’ I was like, ‘No, from the years (of wrestling)?’ ‘No, from you.’ ‘Wait, I thought you were just saying that for TV.’ ‘You don’t remember in the ring, we were rolling around…’”

On how she actually as the one who broke her nose, but from something that happened elsewhere: “It was a completely separate scenario, and apparently, I literally did break her nose and I had no idea until last week. She was like, ‘It was a little roll up before Raw and I was drenched in blood.’ ‘Holy crap, I do remember that. I’m so sorry.’ ‘No, it’s great, I’ve had eight weeks off for my surgery.’”

