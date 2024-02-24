Summer Rae Signs With BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series

The following was sent to us:

BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series Announces Addition of Host, Model and Former Professional Wrestler Danielle Moinet

Moinet to host interactive multimedia segments, and conduct in-event fighter interviews and features for BYB.

Miami, FL – BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series CEO Gregory Bloom announced today the signing of Danielle Moinet (formerly Summer Rae of WWE) to BYB to serve as interviewer and social media correspondent. In addition to her work in professional wrestling, which included a role in the reality show Total Divas, Moinet has worked as a runway model and ring announcer, as well as a sports correspondent covering horse racing and wagering.

Said Bloom, “BYB’s tremendous increase in popularity worldwide has confirmed the necessity to continuously connect with fight fans across the globe. Danielle’s on camera abilities, her experience in live sports, her global fanbase, and her ability to articulate the intricacies of nontraditional sports to a wide audience, is going to help us tell our story and showcase the personalities of our fighters both in and out of the Trigon.”

Said Moinet, “Having seen the explosion in popularity of bare knuckle over the past year and its exponential growth possibilities, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of what I feel will be one of the most popular, mainstream combat genres in the near future. That feeling was even more prevalent when I had the opportunity to meet the full BYB team this month at BYB 24 in Biloxi. The professionalism and experience that BYB boasts – behind the scenes, in the booth and in the Trigon – is on par with anything I’ve seen in sports over the past decade, and I’m honored to become a part of it.”

She added, “I’m especially excited to provide another female voice and perspective to the fight game, and enthusiastic about working beside and learning from (BYB broadcaster) Claudia Trejos in that regard. I’m about equality and empowerment for everyone. BYB’s roster has stars from around the world, including some of the best women fighters in the sport, and I hope I can help tell their stories and take them to new levels.”

Moinet will be on-hand at BYB 25 Brawl on the Bay in Tampa on April 4 before heading to Philadelphia for appearances during Wrestlemania week. For BYB tickets and information, visit bybextreme.com and follow @bybextreme on all social media channels for up-to-date announcements.