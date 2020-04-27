“Superstar” Billy Graham Says His Daughter and Son-In-Law Have Coronavirus

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham took to Facebook over the weekend, revealing that his daughter and son-in-law have contracted coronavirus. Graham’s daughter is 47 years old.

COVID-19 Hits Home !!!!!

Hello fans, I hope all of you are healthy and COVID-19 free However, that is not the case with my daughter and her husband who is a paramedic in Southern Florida. My daughter Capella is indeed in the throws of a full-blown COVID-19 attack. This fine photo of her and my granddaughter is just about a year old. Capella is only 47 years old and very healthy. She waited 5 days to tell me and we did a video cell phone call yesterday.

She is extremely weak, has ran a very high temperature for about 3 days, constantly coughing, can’t sleep, pressure on her upper chest, and does, in fact, have all 7 of the CDC symptoms. She has lost about 18 pounds and is isolated in her downstairs basement spare bedroom. Her husband as I mentioned is a first responder paramedic for the city of West Palm Beach, Fl. He, at only age 49, unfortunately, gave the virus to her. Believe me it is one thing to write about the COVID-19 virus but an altogether different thing to write that your daughter has it and brutally shocking to see her gasping for air, pale and gaunt. They must now protect my grandchildren.

I will keep you posted on her battle. Not that it matters at all but I may be the first WWE Hall of Fame inductee to have the COVID-19 hit their immediate family. You must stay safe my good friends !! S.B.G.