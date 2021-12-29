“Superstar” Billy Graham Signs New Contract With WWE

“Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced the news by writing the following on his Facebook page:

“WWE Nostalgia Agreement

Hello fans everywhere. ” This is an official statement by me to inform everyone that I have signed a 5 year Nostalgia Contract with the WWE. I of course cannot discuss the details of my contract. I want to personally thank Vince McMahon for offering this opportunity to me and I hope that it will be profitable for the WWE and for myself. ” Superstar Billy Graham.”