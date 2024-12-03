Surprising Name Joins WWE At Netflix Headquarters Media Event

At a major media event held today at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, WWE and Netflix announced their upcoming partnership, which will deliver Monday Night Raw to the streaming giant in January.

According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is one among the names slated to appear, indicating that she will return to WWE TV shortly. Lynch is reported to have signed a new contract or is on the verge of signing one.

The event lists appearances from top WWE Superstars, including:

Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins

Liv Morgan

CM Punk

The Miz

Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch

And others

There will also be Netflix executives Bela Bajaria and Brandon Riegg, as well as WWE execs Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

This gathering is an important turning point in the buildup to Raw’s Netflix premiere, with rumors swirling about potential surprises and big news. The Netflix partnership is expected to dramatically increase WWE’s global reach.