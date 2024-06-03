Swerve Strickland Discusses A Potential AEW Crossover With WWE In 2024

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickalnd discussed the possibility of a 2024 WWE crossover with AEW during The Bootleg Kev podcast.

“If there’s ever a time it could happen, now is more likely than it’s ever been. I don’t think either person [Tony Khan and Triple H] is opposed, but if there’s ever a time, like as far as Tony Khan, I don’t think there’s ever been a time that’s more likely than now. The percentage went from 0.04 to […] and that’s more than we’ve ever gotten.”

Swerve also said that he is still in contact with people from WWE:

“People reached out. They show love. I never left with a bad rapport. Shawn Michaels and me still say like Happy Father’s Day, Happy Birthday, and stuff like that… He definitely one of my favorites.”

You can check out the interview below: