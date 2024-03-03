Swerve Strickland: “I Think The Handling Of Sting In AEW Has Been Top Notch, 100% Perfect”

Swerve Strickland recently appeared as a guest on the In The Kliq podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Strickland commented on what he feels is the reason for his success in AEW:

“I feel like the crowd understands that I don’t bring any bull crap to these shows. What you see is what you get with me. There’s a lot of authenticity to who I am and what I’m portraying on the show. People feel who I am. They understand who I am and what I’m about. I think there’s a lot of reality. When you can display actual reality to the fans, they truly invest a lot more and they can feel my presence. Then there’s joy. They feel joy when they see Nana and hear the music and the song. So there’s a lot to invest in with Swerve. That’s why I felt like I spent 2023 really doing this, getting people to truly understand and invest and feel who I am and delivering in the ring.

On what he feels Sting has meant to AEW:

“I think it was one of the best platforms for him to go out the way he deserved to go out in his career. I think the handling of Sting in AEW has been top notch, 100% perfect. I don’t transition to who I am now as a main-eventer, as a competitor in AEW without Sting and without Darby. Those guys are what really pushed and pivoted me. Losing at All In and being put in a coffin really altered the mindset and the psychology of who Swerve is. It took it to a whole nother level and I have Sting to thank for that even though I didn’t necessarily want to lose that match. Being put in a coffin in front of 80,000 people by an icon and a legend is nothing to scoff at. That’s really big and that’s a historic moment in pro wrestling. Sting choosing AEW and choosing to compete the way he does in AEW and to be influenced and open-minded to be with Darby and be influenced by us young guys and a new wave, a new crop of talent, and hanging in there and jumping in with us, that shows you the kind of man he is, not just a professional, but what kind of man he truly is. He’s going to be missed. I’m happy that he’s doing this here with us and going out with AEW.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)