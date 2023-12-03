Swerve Strickland Open Up About His One-Hour Tape Study Sessions With Shawn Michaels

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on en episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including his one-hour tape study sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Strickland said, “I would have like hour long tape studies with him.”

“Close the door boom. Its me and him watching old indie stuff. He wanted to see like, ‘Okay, what got you here?’ You’re doing well right now, but I want to know what got you here. He was like really paying attention to my pacing and how I move. And then he was like I see what kind of performer you are.”

“We’re not really putting you in the position to be the true performer you are and that’s where he started like having creative meetings with Triple H when they were writing TV for the next week or so. Then they would be texting me on the side like alright, Trips wants to see this out of you. Then comes a match with Bronson Reed. Have the match come to the back, Shawn’s like taking me to the side, ‘that’s what I’m talking about.’”

