Swerve Strickland Says He Wants To Make History As AEW’s First Black World Champion

Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the rising AEW star and leader of The Mogul Embassy spoke about wanting to make history and become the first black world champion in AEW.

“I would like to be the first black AEW World Champion, I could make history,” Swerve said. “That’s where I see myself, as a history maker. I truly believe I can. And now as the talk is getting louder weekly, like like this past Wednesday, I didn’t even say anything and people are still shouting it even louder.”

Swerve continued, “I just emoted and stuff and reacted to someone saying really horrible things and speaking the truth about me, kind of flipping the mirror back to me from Hangman and like the cool thing about the inverse of that is like how me and hangman started. It was me berating him for like, five to six minutes, which started this whole thing and I was flipped back to like I’m being berated. I don’t get a word in, but he’s taking the opportunity to do this. Me? I’m like, no, you’re not saying anything. I’m taking this. You’ve been talking enough.”

