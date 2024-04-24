Swerve Strickland Shares His Thoughts On His World Title Win At AEW Dynasty

The main event of Sunday night’s AEW Dynasty PPV saw Swerve Strickland defeat Samoa Joe to become the new AEW World Champion.

Strickland spoke with River City Live on a number of topics including his World Title win.

Strickland said, “I’ve held a lot of championships in my career. This one is just at the very, very top. It’s not even close. The moment, the championship, the match, the pay-per-view, the headline, the opponent, all that means so much because of this championship.”

On why it’s so special to him:

“Being the first of anything is gonna hold significance to me, not only just the performer, but the company. Going through the airport the day afterwards, like I took pictures with fans that literally flew from other states and sides of the country to come see this event happen because they just felt like this is the moment, this is the coronation of something historic, and people were crying in the crowd, in the front row, after the victory. People were shaking [while] I’m shaking their hands. I’ve never had that experience before.

“Seeing how much that means to everybody, it felt like we won. That’s what you kind of want from your fan base, and I feel like that’s what made the main event special. Hat’s off to Ospreay and Bryan Danielson having a classic banger out there, which I knew they would. But this one hit home a little differently because it was to the heart, it was to the sentiment. It was something special.”

