Syfy Set To Air Upcoming Episodes Of WWE RAW And NXT

Monday Night Raw and NXT are scheduled to preempt WWE multiple times during the next month due to the Olympics.

This occurs every four years with Raw, but that will change in 2025 when they transition to Netflix. Meanwhile, NXT moves to The CW in the fall, with games broadcast on several NBCUniversal networks, including the USA Network.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Raw and NXT will be moved to Syfy during the Olympics. It will be four shows, Raw on 7/29, NXT on 7/30, Raw on 8/6 and NXT on 8/7.”

Drew McIntyre will return to Raw on Monday, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Gunther will face off, and Sheamus will face Bronson Reed. The company will also continue to bulid for SummerSlam.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will face Duke Hudson next week, while The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel) will face Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang), and Brooks Jensen will face Je’Von Evans.