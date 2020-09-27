T-Bar Explains Why WWE Gave Retribution Contracts

T-Bar of Retribution went on Twitter and explained why WWE gave the faction contracts:

WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring.

We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work.

Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/UYN0xWS6VZ — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020