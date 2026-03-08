Tatum Paxley Captures NXT Women’s North American Title At Vengeance Day

Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 Premium Live Event saw Tatum Paxley defeat Izzi Dame of The Culling to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion. The match was a back-and-forth battle, with both competitors giving their all.

The Culling did everything they could to hinder Paxley, but she rose to the occasion.

In the closing moments of the match, Paxley executed a powerbomb on Dame from the apron and then sent her back into the ring. Shawn Spears confronted Paxley at ringside, which nearly caused her to lose the match via countout. After making it back into the ring, Paxley was slammed by Dame, resulting in a near fall. Dame attempted a gutwrench move, but Paxley countered it superbly.

Dame then pushed Paxley toward the ropes, where Spears was standing. As Dame charged at Paxley, she ducked, causing Dame to collide with her stablemate. This mistake provided Paxley with the crucial opportunity she needed, allowing her to hit the Cemetery Drive and secure a pinfall victory, winning the North American Title. The crowd responded with a standing ovation following her triumph.

Dame’s title reign lasted for 61 days, having won the championship by defeating Thea Hail in an impromptu match at New Year’s Evil two months prior.